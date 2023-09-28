Colorado athletic director Rick George requested that Colorado students refrain from storming the field at Buffaloes home football games moving forward. An email sent to the university's student body ahead of Colorado's Week 5 home game against No. 8 USC cited safety concerns as well as university and Pac-12 guidelines in making the request.

The Buffaloes are 3-1 in their first season under coach Deion Sanders. They have played two home games, both wins that saw students and fans storm Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado. Colorado defeated Nebraska in Week 2 before outlasting Colorado State in double overtime in Week 3.

"Although 'rushing the field' has long been a college football tradition, in recent years, many schools and conferences are cracking down on the practice, as it greatly jeopardizes the safety of players, coaches, staff and other fans," George said in the email. "Rushing the field is in violation of University and Pac-12 regulations.

"Unfortunately, after both of our first two home games, we received an inordinate number of complaints regarding fan conduct (especially student conduct), and after both of our home game victories, students and fans 'rushed the field.' Such conduct is unacceptable, and I ask you to please refrain from such behavior for any future events."

Colorado is looking to bounce back Saturday against the Trojans after the Buffaloes suffered their first loss of the season at Oregon in Week 4. Colorado has never defeated USC in football, losing all 16 previous meetings dating back to 1927. That includes 11 meetings as Pac-12 foes. This will be the last conference game between the two schools. The Buffaloes join the Big 12 in 2024 while the Trojans head to the Big Ten.