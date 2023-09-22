The Colorado Buffaloes' Deion Sanders-led turnaround faces a major challenge on Saturday when the No. 19 Buffaloes hit the road to face the No. 10 Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. One year after the team went 1-11 and fired coach Karl Dorrell, Sanders and the Buffaloes (3-0) have become the biggest story in all of college football. They've already beaten TCU, Nebraska and Colorado State. Meanwhile the Ducks (3-0) are off to a 3-0 start for the fifth time since 2017. The game will be the Pac-12 opener for both teams.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Ducks are 21-point favorites in the latest Oregon vs. Colorado odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 70.5.

Colorado vs. Oregon spread: Ducks -21

Colorado vs. Oregon over/under: 70 points

Colorado vs. Oregon money line: Ducks -1032, Buffaloes +635

ORE: The Ducks rank second in the country in scoring offense (58.0 points per game)

COL: Shedeur Sanders is second in the nation in total offense (397.3 yards per game)

Why Oregon can cover

Oregon has an experienced and prolific quarterback in Bo Nix. A fifth-year senior who's in his second season in Eugene, Nix leads all active FBS quarterbacks with 50 career starts and ranks second in total offense (13,176 yards). This season he ranks 12th in the country in passing yards per game (297.7).

In addition, the Ducks have dominated the series against Colorado recently. Oregon has won three in a row in the series and nine of the last 10 and lead the all-time series 15-9. Last season Oregon blew out the Buffaloes, 49-10, in Boulder.

Why Colorado can cover

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been lights-out to start the season. One of the sons of coach Deion Sanders, the younger Sanders leads the country in completions per game (35.7) and ranks second in total offense (397.3 yards per game) and passing yards per game (417.0). Last week he made several clutch throws late in regulation and in overtime to rally Colorado to a 43-35 win over Colorado State.

In addition, the Buffaloes have done an excellent job of winning the turnover battle this season. Colorado has intercepted six passes this year, which is third in the country, and forced 10 turnovers total. Their +2.00 turnover margin per game ranks fourth in the nation.

