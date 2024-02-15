EA Sports has finally teased its long-awaited new college football video game -- "EA Sports College Football 25" -- promising that the game will launch this summer with a full reveal dropping in May. It will be the company's first college football video game in 11 years, and the trailer figures to accelerate anticipation for the game's rebirth.

Relaunching the title has required EA to navigate numerous hurdles, leading to fears from some fans that its anticipated release date could be postponed. Namely, EA has been navigating a group licensing process that will allow real players to be represented in the game. Thursday's trailer addressed the skeptics.

"Yeah, we've seen the posts, the predictions, the doubts," said the trailer's narrator. "We get it. It's been a minute."

EA Sports first announced two years ago that the game would be returning as updated NCAA guidelines cleared the way for players to be compensated for the use of their likenesses in the game. The new game is expected to feature many of the elements that previously made the series a hit among college football fans, including Dynasty and Road to Glory game modes.

The series originally went on pause after the 2013 release of "NCAA Football 14" amid a lawsuit filed against the NCAA and the Collegiate Licensing Company by former UCLA basketball player Ed O'Bannon. EA Sports was required to pay class-action compensation to previous athletes who were not compensated for being in the game.