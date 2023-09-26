No. 4 Ohio State and No. 11 Notre Dame may have concluded their battle on the field on Saturday, but the public feud between Buckeyes coach Ryan Day and Fighting Irish coaching legend Lou Holtz has continued. Leading up to the highly-anticipated matchup between the two storied programs, Holtz questioned the Ohio State program's physicality, especially against elite competition. Day clearly took offense to the College Football Hall of Famer's assessment, calling out Holtz immediately after his team pulled off a last-second 17-14 win over the Irish in South Bend.

"I'd like to know where Lou Holtz is right now," Day told NBC moments after the win. "What he said about our team, I cannot believe. This is a tough team right here. We're proud to be from Ohio. It's always been Ohio against the world, and it'll continue to be Ohio against the world."

On a Tuesday, Holtz addressed Day's comments and defended his original stance on the Ohio State program.

"That's his choice. I can understand why he did," Holtz said on the on Don't @ Me with Dan Dakich podcast. "He doesn't want to talk about Michigan (because he's) 0-2. He doesn't want to talk about the big game coming up against Penn State and against Michigan again. He's a great coach. He's done a great job. He's a great offensive mind. He hired an outstanding defensive coordinator from Oklahoma State (Jim Knowles), who is doing a tremendous job for him. Ohio State is a good football team. I don't think they are a great football team. He can go after me all he wants."

The Irish and Buckeyes could potentially meet again this year if both make the College Football Playoff. If that were to happen, Holtz likes his former team's chances.

"I honestly felt that Notre Dame was a better football team and more physical, and I am sorry that Coach Day was offended by it," he said. "I hope he goes on and has a wonderful year. I don't think they will be a great football team. I really don't. I felt Notre Dame (could have) won the football game."

Notre Dame will try to bounce back this week on the road against No. 17 Duke. Ohio State has the week off and will next be in action Oct. 7 at home against Maryland.