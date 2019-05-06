Ex-Texas Tech starting quarterback McLane Carter lands at Rutgers as graduate transfer
Carter opened the 2018 season as the starter for the Red Raiders
McLane Carter suffered an injury in Texas Tech's 2018 season opener vs. Ole Miss, and then became a victim of some very bad luck with the Red Raiders. Now he's getting a fresh start. The senior announced on Twitter Sunday night that he will play his final year at Rutgers. He announced last month that he would leave the program after missing the majority of spring practice in Lubbock.
Carter, a 6-foot-3, 225-pounder from Gilmer, Texas, opened last season as the starting quarterback for the Red Raiders. He was 4-of-7 passing for 49 yards in the first quarter vs. the Rebels, but left the game in the second frame with an ankle injury. He missed the next four games, during which time freshman Alan Bowman and sophomore Jett Duffey moved past him on the depth chart.
He did start the season finale vs. Baylor after Bowman and Duffey were unable to go due to injuries. He went 21 of 37 for 247 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in the 35-24 loss to the Bears. He underwent offseason ankle surgery and missed the majority of spring practice with the Red Raiders prior to the announcement of his transfer.
Carter will have a good shot to win the starting job with coach Chris Ash's Scarlet Knights. Artur Sitkowski went 134 of 273 for 1,158 yards, four touchdowns and 18 interceptions as a freshman in 2018. Boston College transfer Johnny Langan and true freshman Cole Snyder are also in the mix to unseat Sitkowski on the top line of the depth chart, with Langan still awaiting word on his eligibility after transferring in from Boston College after just one season.
