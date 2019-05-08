Florida agrees to home-and-home with Colorado for first nonconference road game since 1991
It's also the first time the Gators have played a true road game west of the Mississippi since 1983
As programs continue to fill out their future nonconference schedules out to 2030 and beyond, Florida announced a future home-and-home series with Colorado that will see the Gators on the road in nonconference play for the first time in decades.
As the schedule stands right now, the Sept. 8, 2029 game against the Buffs in Boulder will be the first true road game in nonconference play for Florida since the Gators traveled to play Syracuse in the Carrier Dome on Sept. 1, 1991. The Orange won, 38-21, but that Steve Spurrier-coached Florida team went on to win the SEC with an undefeated 7-0 record and finish the regular season with a win against rival Florida State.
Florida has played plenty of nonconference games away from home since then, like its 2016 opening weekend game against Michigan in Dallas. But now the Gators add to themselves to the list of schools that are booking power conference matchups in each other's home stadiums for the future schedule. Earlier this week Oklahoma and Georgia announced plans to play on-campus games in 2023 in Norman and eight years later in 2031 in Athens.
The Florida-Colorado agreement calls for a game in Gainesville on Set. 9, 2028 and a game in Boulder on Sept. 8, 2029. And unless Florida and Colorado meet in the College Football Playoff or any other bowl game, the game in 2028 will be the first meeting between these two programs in football.
