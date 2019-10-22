Florida coach Dan Mullen expects key players back for rivalry showdown with Georgia
Mullen expects Jonathan Greenard, Jabari Zuniga and Kadarius Toney to play against the Bulldogs
One of the biggest goals for No. 7 Florida's off week is to get healthy for the final stretch of the regular season as the Gators take aim at winning the SEC East and contending for an SEC Championship. So far, things appear to be moving in the right direction, at least according to Dan Mullen. The Gators coach said Tuesday that he expects to have a trio of stars back from injury when Florida returns to action against No. 10 Georgia in Jacksonville on Nov. 2.
During a radio appearance on "SEC This Morning," Mullen was asked for status updates on defensive starters Jonathan Greenard and Jabari Zuniga as well as wide receiver Kadarius Toney. Greenard and Zuniga suffered ankle injuries in the Gators' loss to No. 2 LSU and just recently missed the win against South Carolina, while Toney has been out of the lineup since Week 2 dealing with a shoulder injury.
"We expect those guys to be back," Mullen said. "This is a big recovery week for us. So we'll know more next week. But we expect all three of those guys to be back."
Greenard, a transfer from Louisville, has been one of the most important players for Florida, not just defensively but on either side of the ball. He leads the team in sacks (4) and is tied for the team lead in tackles for loss (6.5). Zuniga has done almost just as much in less game action, recording three sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss.
Florida and Georgia's annual meeting in Jacksonville is the second of three-straight top-10 matchups picked as the SEC on CBS Game of the Week, a run that starts with No. 9 Auburn at No. 2 LSU this Saturday, includes the Florida-Georgia game and the highly-anticipated matchup of No. 2 LSU and No. 1 Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Nov. 9.
