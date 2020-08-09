Florida received a huge boost to its 2021 recruiting class on Sunday, landing a commitment from one of the top players in the cycle in five-star cornerback Jason Marshall. Marshall chose Florida over Alabama, LSU, Miami, and Oregon, and joins the 24-player class as the most highly-rated prospect of the group.

This is not only a way to enhance the talent level of the class and the program but also a great recruiting win for Dan Mullen and his staff in south Florida to gain the commitment of one of the state's top prospects.

Florida was one of the final two in the running for five-star Leonard Taylor, but the Miami Palmetto defensive tackle chose the hometown Hurricanes instead. Even though there was a wave building with the top players from that Miami Palmetto squad, Taylor's teammate Marshall has chosen to go north to Gainesville instead.

"They really just kept it real with me since they offered me my sophomore year and since then I grew relationships with coach [Dan] Mullen, coach [Brian] Johnson, and coach [Torrian] Gray," Marshall said of his commitment, via 247Sports.

"They have said that to me and that it's possible that I can come in and have early playing time," Marshall said. "I think I can fit their defense because of the techniques they play and the style of the defense."

247Sports ranks Marshall as the No. 2 cornerback in the country according to the 247Sports Composite rankings and the No. 29 overall prospect in the 2021 class. 247Sports' Andrew Ivins writes that Masrhall "should develop into a multi-year starter at the Power Five level and projects as a potential Day 2 draft pick."