The Florida State Seminoles put their eight-game winning streak on the line when they square off against the Boston College Eagles on Saturday at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass. The Seminoles (2-0) have not lost since dropping three straight games in October. That includes a 45-24 victory over No. 5 LSU two weeks ago. FSU's winning streak is the fourth longest in the country, behind only Georgia (19), Fresno State (11) and Washington (nine). Meanwhile Boston College (1-1) is looking for just its second win against an AP-ranked opponent since October 2014.

Kickoff is noon ET. The Seminoles are 24.5-point favorites in the latest Florida State vs. Boston College odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 47.

Florida State vs. Boston College spread: FSU -24.5

Florida State vs. Boston College over/under: 47 points

Florida State vs. Boston College money line: FSU -3443, BC +1355

FSU: Seminoles rank fourth in the country in scoring offense (55.5 points per game)

BC: Vinny DePalma is second in the ACC in tackles per game (10.5)

Why Florida State can cover

Florida State has one of the best players in the country in quarterback Jordan Travis. A 6-foot-1 senior from West Palm Beach, Travis is one of just four active players nationally with at least 6,000 passing yards and 1,800 rushing yards in his career. In the upset win over LSU, he completed 23-of-31 passes for 342 yards, four touchdowns and one interception and also rushed for another score. He currently sits behind only USC quarterback Caleb Williams in the odds to win the Heisman Trophy.

In addition, the Seminoles have dominated the series against Boston College. Florida State has won four straight and 11 of the last 12 matchups between the schools. Last season the Seminoles blew out the Eagles, 44-14. See which team to pick here.

Why Boston College can cover

Boston College might have found its quarterback in Thomas Castellanos. A transfer from UCF, Castellanos started the season as the Eagles' backup behind Emmett Morehead but has been the more productive of the two. Castellanos has led the offense to seven touchdowns and two field goals in his 18 drives, compared to Morehead's one touchdown on four drives. Castellanos started last week's 31-28 win over Holy Cross.

In addition, Boston College has a much improved rushing attack this season so far. Through two games, the Eagles are averaging 4.8 yards per rush. That's a significant gain over last season when they averaged just 2.1 yards per rush, ranking last in the country. See which team to pick here.

