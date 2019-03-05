Former Texas A&M quarterback Nick Starkel announces Arkansas as transfer destination
Starkel now gives Arkansas two grad transfer quarterbacks
Arkansas was in the market for a transfer quarterback dating back to last season. Now, it has two. Monday evening, former Texas A&M quarterback Nick Starkel announced on his Twitter account that he would be transferring to the Razorbacks. He joins former SMU quarterback Ben Hicks, so now two signal-callers will compete for playing time in 2019. Starkel is expected to graduate in May and should be immediately eligible next season with two years of playing time left.
Starkel began the 2017 season as Texas A&M's starter. However, he suffered an ankle injury in the Aggies' season opener against UCLA -- which notoriously began one of the most epic comebacks by the Bruins in college football history -- though later came back to play against Mississippi State in late October.
He was then unable to reclaim the starting job over Kellen Mond in 2018 -- which, interestingly enough, was the first quarterback competition for ex-Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher. Florida State was one of the potential transfer destinations for Starkel.
The redshirt junior appeared in five games this past season, throwing for 169 yards and a score. He finishes his A&M career with 1,962 yards passing and 15 touchdowns.
