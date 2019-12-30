Georgia State vs. Wyoming: Pick, Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl odds, line, spread, kickoff time, preview

New Year's Eve is filled to the brim with five bowl games to finish off 2019. Of those five, the Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl on CBS Sports Network might not be the one that jumps off the page at first glance. However, in the four previous seasons that this postseason game has been played, three of the matchups have been decided by six points are less and the last two have gone into overtime.

Fast forward to Tuesday's game between Georgia State and Wyoming, and there's reason to believe this year's contest will play out similarly. Both teams claimed wins over SEC programs in Week 1: Wyoming topped Missouri while Georgia State stunned Tennessee. The Cowboys in particular have had a knack for playing in tight games as well with half of them decided by no more than a touchdown. So take a little time out of your bowl-watching marathon for the Arizona Bowl. Who knows, maybe a little madness unfolds when you least expect it.

Storylines

Georgia State: Remember when the Panthers shocked the college football world by beating Tennessee 38-30 to start the year? They certainly didn't let up from that drama. Win or lose, Georgia State has been either scoring a bunch of points or giving up a bunch of points throughout the last few months. The Panthers have scored 32.4 points per game ... but allowed 36.1 points per game. It's a complete clash of style from Wyoming, so it'll be interesting to see which wins out. Also keep an eye on quarterback Dan Ellington. He's been playing with a torn ACL for the past month. While he's still been able to complete passes, he naturally hasn't been the rushing threat he was earlier in the season. His performance vs. a stout Cowboys defense, especially with his injury, will be one to watch.

Wyoming: Say this for the Cowboys: They know who they are and they do what they do well. In polar opposite fashion from Georgia State, Wyoming has won and lost plenty of close games this year by leaning heavily on its defense. This is a group that finished just outside the top 10 in points per game allowed (17.8) and features two first-team All-Mountain West defenders: safety Alijah Halliburton and linebacker Logan Wilson. Between that defense and the running game -- only Air Force ran the ball more times per game among Mountain West teams -- look for Wyoming to try to grind out another low-scoring win. Of note: Quarterback Tyler Vander Waal has entered the transfer portal but remained to be a part of the Cowboys' bowl preparations and could even play. As has been the case over the last couple weeks of the season, he is likely to split snaps with Levi Williams if he does see the field.

Viewing information

Event: Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 31 | Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Location: Arizona Stadium -- Tucson, Arizona

TV: CBS Sports Network | Live stream: CBSSports.com (authentication required)

Arizona Bowl prediction, picks

Wyoming has had a lot of success leaning on its defense to get wins. Even though Georgia State can score points in bunches, the injury to Ellington seems like too much for the Panthers to overcome straight up. However, it's not like Wyoming has been blowing away teams on offense, either. The Cowboys should have enough for the straight up pick, but the half-point on this spread is enough to take the Panthers and points. Pick: Georgia State +7.5

