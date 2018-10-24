Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Tech odds, line: 2018 college football picks, predictions from expert who's 7-1 on Hokies, Yellow Jackets games

The Virginia Tech Hokies will attempt to stay in command of the ACC Coastal Division when they host persistent nemesis Georgia Tech on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Hokies can protect sole possession of first place with a victory as they attempt to reach their second ACC title game in the past three seasons, while the Yellow Jackets have to win three of their final five games against a tough schedule in order to reach a bowl game in an otherwise disappointing season. The Hokies are three-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 58.5 in the latest Virginia Tech vs. Georgia Tech odds. Before you make any Virginia Tech vs. Georgia Tech picks, check out what SportsLine expert Emory Hunt has to say.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007. The former college football running back joined SportsLine in 2016 and has provided his followers with winning seasons in college and pro football.

Hunt is having another solid season with his point-spread picks for SportsLine members and has been especially zeroed in on these programs. Over the past two seasons, Hunt has a record of 7-1 on spread picks involving the Yellow Jackets or Hokies, which includes an amazing 5-0 mark on Georgia Tech.

Just two weeks ago, Hunt advised SportsLine members that Duke's underrated defense would provide problems for Georgia Tech's triple-option attack. He recommended backing the Blue Devils, who won outright 28-14, as three-point underdogs. Anyone who followed Hunt's advice booked an easy winner.

Now, Hunt has scrutinized Yellow Jackets vs. Hokies from every possible angle to reveal a strong point-spread pick that he's sharing only at SportsLine.

Hunt knows the Yellow Jackets should be in desperation mode as they attempt to finish strong in a season that has been marked by misfortune and inconsistent play. They dropped competitive games against Pittsburgh and South Florida, but have been hampered by a defense that has allowed 49 points twice in ACC play. They also have dealt with crippling injuries to key players on both sides of the ball.

Even so, the Yellow Jackets (3-4) continue to befuddle opponents with their option attack and have scored more than 60 points in their past two wins. They also have dominated this series of late, winning three of the past four and two straight against Virginia Tech.

But that doesn't mean they will cover again against a Hokies club that has managed to remain in control of the Coastal Division despite losing star quarterback Josh Jackson to a leg injury.

Kansas transfer Ryan Willis has filled in admirably, showing an accurate arm and the ability to make plays with his legs. The Hokies have won two of the three games started by Willis, with the loss coming to playoff contender Notre Dame.

