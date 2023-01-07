TCU coach Sonny Dykes can become just the fourth head coach in the poll era to win college football's national championship in his first full season with a team when he leads the TCU Horned Frogs into the CFP championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs on Monday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. With a win on Monday the 53-year-old Dykes would join Bennie Oosterbaan (Michigan, 1948), Dennis Erickson (Miami, 1989) and Larry Coker (Miami, 2001) as the only coaches to win the national title in his first full season at a program. On Monday Dykes squares off against Georgia's Kirby Smart, who is trying to win back-to-back national championships at his alma mater.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Bulldogs are 12.5-point favorites in the latest Georgia vs. TCU odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under for total points scored is 62.5. Before locking in any TCU vs. Georgia picks or CFP championship game predictions, you'll want to see what SportsLine senior analyst Josh Nagel has to say.

Georgia vs. TCU spread: Bulldogs -12.5

Georgia vs. TCU over/under: 62.5 points

Georgia vs. TCU money line: Bulldogs -455, Horned Frogs +345

UGA: The Bulldogs rank fifth in the nation in scoring defense (14.8 points per game).

TCU: The Horned Frogs are fifth in the FBS in scoring offense (41.1 points per game).

Why Georgia can cover

Georgia has perhaps the best tight end in the country in Brock Bowers. The 6-foot-4 sophomore from Napa, Calif., leads the team in receptions (56), receiving yards (790) and receiving touchdowns (six). For his career he has 112 receptions, 1,672 yards and 13 receiving touchdowns. Last month he won the Mackey Award as the country's best tight end.

In addition, linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson is a tackling machine. A 6-foot-1, 245-pound sophomore who was a finalist for the Butkus Award, Dumas-Johnson leads the team in both sacks (four) and tackles for loss (nine). He also ranks third on the team in total tackles (66).

Why TCU can cover

TCU has a big-play receiver in Quentin Johnston. A rare combination of size and athleticism who is widely projected to be a first-round pick in next year's NFL draft, Johnston leads the team in receptions (59), receiving yards (1,066) and receiving touchdowns (six). His 19.2 career yards per catch average is second among active FBS players, trailing only Oklahoma's Marvin Mims (19.5).

Johnston and the rest of the Horned Frogs' pass catchers face a Georgia defense that has struggled in the last two games. In the SEC championship game against LSU and in the Peach Bowl against Ohio State, the Bulldogs have allowed 425.0 passing yards a game and 9.88 yards per attempt. They also have given up seven passing touchdowns over those two games, which is one fewer than they had given up all season.

