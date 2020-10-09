No. 3 Georgia hosts No. 14 Tennessee in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week this Saturday. It's a battle between two teams hoping to win the SEC East, though Georgia is the heavy favorite in this matchup -- and deservedly so. The Bulldogs come into the game having beaten a previously top-10 ranked Auburn team 27-6 last weekend.

The Georgia offense has yet to hit maximum overdrive like some fans were hoping it would this offseason when Todd Monken was brought in as offensive coordinator with the idea of making it a more explosive unit. Well, Rome wasn't built in a day, and neither was the offense in Athens. Still, the Dawgs defense has proven to be one of the best in the country, smothering both Auburn and Arkansas through two games.

It will be up against a confident Tennessee squad on Saturday, however. Tennessee enters the game having won eight straight. That's tied for the second-longest active win streak in the nation and the longest the Vols have put together since winning 11 straight over the 2015-16 seasons. Of course, skeptics will point out that those eight wins have come against South Carolina (twice), Missouri (twice), Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Indiana and UAB. The Vols have yet to knock off a team expected to compete for an SEC title.

Storylines

Georgia: Have the Dawgs found their quarterback? Stetson Bennett replaced D'Wan Mathis during Georgia's season-opener against Arkansas, but most believed he was only a placeholder until transfer J.T. Daniels was ready. Then, Bennett started against Auburn and completed 17 of his 28 passes for 240 yards and a score. Leading the team to a win over a rival is a great way to keep the job, though Bennett did get plenty of help from running back Zamir White, who set a career-high in carries with 19 and finished with 88 yards rushing and two scores. Now a Georgia offense that looked a bit shaky seems to have found a rhythm. When paired with an elite defense, this is a team that can do a lot of damage. However, the Bulldogs mustn't overlook Tennessee this week as Alabama looms on the schedule next week.

Tennessee: The 2020 season is certainly off to a better start for Tennessee than at this point in 2019, and the Vols have an eight-game winning streak going, but none of it will mean much if Georgia blows them out. Georgia hasn't just won the previous three meetings -- it's done so by an average of 32 points. If the Vols want to get where they want to be -- the top of the division and playing for SEC titles -- Georgia is one of the teams they need to get through first. Wins over South Carolina and Missouri are nice, but they should be the expectation. Beating Georgia should be the goal, and to do so, they'll have to find a way to run the ball with Eric Gray against a terrific defense.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Oct. 10 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Sanford Stadium -- Athens, Georgia

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)

OTT: CBS Sports App (Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast)

Game prediction, picks

Odds via William Hill Sportsbook

As mentioned earlier, Georgia has crushed Tennessee in recent years, but this Vols team is the best one Jeremy Pruitt has had during his three seasons. Now, that doesn't mean I think it's good enough to beat Georgia, but it should hang within this number. Bennett looked solid last week, but he's not a game-changer at the QB position. Meanwhile, Georgia's defense was able to decimate a bad Auburn offensive line. This Tennessee offensive line is much stronger than the one they faced last week and will provide more resistance. Georgia wins, but Tennessee does enough to stick around and cover. Pick: Tennessee (+12.5)

Last five meetings (Georgia leads series 24-23-2)