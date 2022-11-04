The stage is set for a massive showdown between Georgia and Tennessee in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week as the Bulldogs host the Volunteers in a game with major conference and national implications. Though Georgia has won five straight in the series by an average margin of 28.6 points, Tennessee's emergence under second-year coach Josh Heupel makes the Volunteers a threat to hand Georgia its first loss since Nov. 7, 2020.

But there's a reason the Bulldogs have gone nearly two calendar years without losing, and taking down the reigning national champions on their home field will be no small feat for the Volunteers. Georgia enters ranked No. 2 nationally in total offense behind only Tennessee but also ranking No. 4 in total defense. The Bulldogs are elite on both sides of the football and have proved to be outright dominant when at their best.

Whoever wins is a near lock to represent the SEC East in the SEC Championship Game and will have an open path to the College Football Playoff. The loser won't be eliminated from CFP contention but could wind up needing help to make the four-team field as a one-loss team that did not play in their conference title game.

These teams have played every year since 1992, but rarely have the stakes been so high. While the border battle is always important for both teams, its meaning is magnified even more this season.

How to watch Georgia vs. Tennessee live

Date: Saturday, Nov. 5 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Sanford Stadium -- Athens Georgia

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)

Three players to watch

Hendon Hooker, Tennessee QB: If there was ever a chance to create a Heisman moment, this is it for Tennessee's quarterback. The redshirt senior has thrown for 2,338 yards with 21 touchdowns and just one interception while completing 71.2% of his passes through eight games. With another 338 yards and four touchdowns on the ground, he's been the impetus for the program's turnaround. Hooker vs. the Georgia defense is a must-see matchup.

Brock Bowers, Georgia TE: Georgia's sophomore tight end is one of the most difficult players to defend. While he's skilled over the middle and in tight spaces like a quality pass-catching tight end should be, he's also a threat in the open field with his speed and ability to rise up over defenders to make contested catches. He's scored as many touchdowns on the ground (three) as he has through the air, and offensive coordinator Todd Monken loves to get Bowers the football in creative ways.

Nolan Smith's replacement: Georgia announced this week that Smith is going to miss the rest of the season with a torn pectoral muscle. The timing couldn't be worse considering the caliber of Tennessee's offense. So the question becomes this: how do the Bulldogs replace him? The senior linebacker has been a staple of Georgia's defense for the past four seasons and is a projected first-round NFL Draft pick. He leads the team in sacks and had seven tackles for loss on the season. Among those who could be called upon to play key roles amid Smith's absence are junior MJ Sherman, redshirt senior Robert Beal Jr., freshman Marvin Jones Jr. and sophomore Chaz Chambliss. All are former highly touted prospects with varying degrees of experience and are fully capable of playing quality football for Georgia. But in a game of this magnitude, breaking in a new player to such a critical role on the defense is undesirable.

Georgia vs. Tennessee prediction, picks

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

This isn't last year's Georgia team that merely suffocated opponents with vicious defense. These Bulldogs can play some offense, too. They rank No. 2 nationally in yards per game at 530.1 behind only Tennessee, which is at 553 yards per game. In terms of total points, the Volunteers are No. 1 nationally and Georgia is tied for No. 7. The Bulldogs average 41.8 points per game while Tennessee averages 49.4. Combined, that's 91.2 points per game. Take the over. Prediction: Over (66)