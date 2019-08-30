Georgia vs. Vanderbilt odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from model on 49-29 run

No. 3 Georgia begins its national championship quest Saturday in Nashville when it visits SEC East opponent Vanderbilt. It's a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff from Vanderbilt Stadium. The Bulldogs have won 24 games the past two seasons and return a potent offense led by quarterback Jake Fromm and running back D'Andre Swift. The Commodores, who went 6-7 last season, have not announced who will start at quarterback following Kyle Shurmur's departure to the NFL. Bookmakers list the Bulldogs as 22-point road favorites in the latest Georgia vs. Vanderbilt odds, with the over-under listed at 57.5. Before you make any Georgia vs. Vanderbilt picks, listen to the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model has taken into account Georgia's powerful offense, which averaged 37.9 points last year. That explosiveness was on full display in the 2018 meeting, won by Georgia 41-13. The Bulldogs scored 27 unanswered points in that game to win for the 21st time in 24 meetings.

Fromm is poised for a huge game against the Commodores. In his two previous games against Vandy, both blowout wins, Fromm completed 24-of-34 passes for 379 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions. The 6-2, 220-pound junior is coming off a season in which he tossed 30 touchdowns against just six picks.

But just because the Bulldogs have cruised in this matchup two straight years doesn't mean they'll cover the Georgia vs. Vanderbilt spread on Saturday.

The Commodores were a bowl team last year and they've upset Georgia twice in recent years: 17-16 in 2016 and 31-27 in 2013. While coach Derek Mason hasn't announced whether Deuce Wallace or graduate transfer Riley Neal will start at quarterback, the offense returns elite pieces in tight end Jared Pinkney, receiver Kalija Lipscomb and running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn. The SEC's leading returning rusher, Vaughn ran for 1,244 yards and 12 touchdowns last season while averaging a whopping 7.9 yards per carry. He erupted for 243 yards in Vandy's Texas Bowl loss to Baylor.

Vanderbilt, getting more than three touchdowns at home Saturday, has covered five straight conference games.

