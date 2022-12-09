The Michigan football community is mourning the loss of Dametrius "Meechie" Walker, who died after a battle with bone cancer, the team announced on Friday.

Walker was a standout defensive lineman at Muskegon High School and had already received scholarship offers from programs like Michigan State, Kentucky, Syracuse, and others. The 247Sports three-star recruit in the 2022 class was holding out for an offer from Michigan when doctors discovered a tumor on his knee.

Walker was eventually diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer in Nov. of 2020, and he endured numerous surgeries while also going through chemotherapy.

Michigan was aware of Walker's story and invited him to practice on Aug. 13. Walker got to meet the team, tour the facilities, and even took the field with the players. Walker was also honored at Michigan's Sept. 24 game against Maryland, and he received a raucous ovation from the crowd.

Since meeting the team, Walker served as a source of inspiration for the Wolverines and formed connections with several players. Punter Brad Robbins was one of the Wolverines who bonded with Walker in recent months, and he posted a lengthy message about Walker's impact on him.

"The smile and laughter that came from his welcome to our team was an experience that seemed timeless," Robbins wrote. "I wish we could all stay in those moments forever. I hope to all that we can celebrate his life and the positivity he brought to those around him."