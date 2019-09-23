Houston QB D'Eriq King leaving program with intent to transfer, his father says
The senior quarterback has accounted for 12 touchdowns in 2019
Houston star quarterback D'Eriq King will sit out the rest of the season and take a redshirt year, according to a report from the Houston Chronicle. King has played in all four of the Cougars games in 2019, and will be able to preserve a year of eligibility by using the four-game redshirt rule that was instituted by the NCAA last year.
King's father, Eric, told Mark Berman of FOX-KRIV 26 in Houston that his son will indeed leave the program.
Berman later spoke with D'Eriq King himself, who said the decision is not final (and dropped in another interesting nugget about other players potentially leaving.
The report also states that King could utilize the transfer portal, which would allow other coaches to openly recruit him.
King, a 5-foot-11, 195-pound, dual-threat star from Manvel, Texas, has thrown for 663 yards and six touchdowns, and rushed for 312 and six touchdowns in 2019. He broke former Florida star Tim Tebow's record by throwing and running for touchdowns in 15 consecutive games in the loss to Tulane last week.
He has been the star of an otherwise disappointing first month of the season for the Cougars under first-year coach Dana Holgorsen. They're 1-3 overall with losses to Oklahoma, Washington State and Tulane, with the lone win coming in Week 2 over Prairie View A&M. The only other player who has attempted a pass in 2019 is Dana Holgorsen's son Logan, who is 1-of-1 for five yards. It's unclear whether the poor start or the new staff are related to his decision to leave the program.
The senior suffered a torn meniscus in November 2018 after tossing 36 touchdowns and rushing for 14 more. Despite the injury, King was named to the second team of the 2018 All-AAC team.
Houston will play at North Texas on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.
