Who's Playing

UNLV Rebels @ Fresno State Bulldogs

Current Records: UNLV 6-1, Fresno State 6-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Valley Children's Stadium -- Fresno, California

Valley Children's Stadium -- Fresno, California TV: Fox Sports 1

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

After two games on the road, Fresno State is heading back home. The Fresno State Bulldogs and the UNLV Rebels will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Valley Children's Stadium. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Two weeks ago, Fresno State's game was all tied up 14-14 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They managed a 37-32 win over Utah State.

Fresno State can attribute much of their success to Malik Sherrod, who rushed for 131 yards and three touchdowns. Another player making a difference was Logan Fife, who threw for 291 yards and a touchdown.

Fresno State was down by one with only four minutes and 42 seconds left when they drove 74 yards for the winning score. Sherrod punched in the touchdown from 11 yards out.

Meanwhile, UNLV had already won four in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 15.5 points), and they went ahead and made it five on Saturday. They skirted past Colorado State 25-23.

UNLV was down by one with only 44 seconds left when they drove 56 yards for the winning score. Jose Pizano did the honors with a 27-yard field goal.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, who contributed 19 in total. All those points came courtesy of Pizano: he added 18 points with six field goals, and another on an extra-point kick.

Fresno State's victory bumped their record up to 6-1. As for UNLV, their victory was their fifth straight at home (dating back to last season), bumping their overall record up to 6-1.

While fans of both teams were happy after their last outing, their bettors probably weren't as neither team covered. Looking forward, Fresno State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-4 against the spread).

Fresno State beat UNLV 37-30 in their previous matchup back in November of 2022. Will Fresno State repeat their success, or does UNLV have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Fresno State is a big 7.5-point favorite against UNLV, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 57.5 points.

Series History

Fresno State has won 6 out of their last 8 games against UNLV.