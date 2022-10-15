Who's Playing

Gardner-Webb @ Liberty

Current Records: Gardner-Webb 2-4; Liberty 5-1

What to Know

The Liberty Flames will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will square off against the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Williams Stadium. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

The Flames ran circles around the Massachusetts Minutemen last week, and the extra yardage (454 yards vs. 233 yards) paid off. Liberty captured a comfortable 42-24 victory. Liberty QB Johnathan Bennett did work as he passed for two TDs and 183 yards on 18 attempts in addition to picking up 50 yards on the ground.

Meanwhile, Gardner-Webb kept a clean sheet against the Robert Morris Colonials last week and took the matchup 48 to nothing. It took four tries, but the Runnin' Bulldogs can finally say that they have a win on the road.

The Flames are the favorite in this one, with an expected 24-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Their wins bumped Liberty to 5-1 and Gardner-Webb to 2-4. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Liberty and Gardner-Webb clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Williams Stadium -- Lynchburg, Virginia

Williams Stadium -- Lynchburg, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

Odds

The Flames are a big 24-point favorite against the Runnin' Bulldogs, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Flames as a 23.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Liberty have won two out of their last three games against Gardner-Webb.