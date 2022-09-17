Who's Playing

Southern Illinois @ Northwestern

Current Records: Southern Illinois 0-2; Northwestern 1-1

What to Know

The Southern Illinois Salukis are staring down a pretty large 14.5-point disadvantage in the spread for Saturday's game. It will be a battle of North versus South Saturday as the Northwestern Wildcats square off against SIU at Ryan Field at noon ET.

The Wildcats came up short against the Duke Blue Devils last week, falling 31-23. Despite the loss, Northwestern got a solid performance out of RB Evan Hull, who punched in one rushing touchdown in addition to catching 14 passes for one TD and 213 yards.

Meanwhile, the Salukis were close but no cigar last week as they fell 34-31 to the SE Missouri St. Indians.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Ryan Field -- Evanston, Illinois

Ryan Field -- Evanston, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Salukis, according to the latest college football odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Wildcats, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 12.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -107

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.