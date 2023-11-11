Who's Playing

Mississippi State Bulldogs @ Texas A&M Aggies

Current Records: Mississippi State 4-5, Texas A&M 5-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Kyle Field -- College Station, Texas

TV: ESPN2

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $40.00

What to Know

The Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Texas A&M Aggies are set to square off in a SEC West battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on November 11th at Kyle Field. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Mississippi State gave up the first points and the most points on Saturday. They suffered a painful 24-3 loss at the hands of Kentucky. Mississippi State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought matchup, but Texas A&M had to settle for a 38-35 loss against Ole Miss on Saturday. Texas A&M has struggled against Ole Miss recently, as their matchup on Saturday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Max Johnson, who threw for 305 yards and a touchdown while completing 73.8% of his passes, and also punched in a rushing scores. Another player making a difference was Amari Daniels, who rushed for 70 yards and a touchdown.

Mississippi State now has a losing record at 4-5. As for Texas A&M, they have yet to win a game on the road this season, leaving them with a 5-4 record.

Not only did both teams lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Looking ahead to Saturday, Texas A&M is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 18 points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Mississippi State is playing as the underdog, but their 1-5 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Mississippi State strolled past Texas A&M when the teams last played back in October of 2022 by a score of 42-24. The rematch might be a little tougher for Mississippi State since the team won't have the home-field advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Texas A&M is a big 18-point favorite against Mississippi State, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 18.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 43 points.

Series History

Mississippi State has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Texas A&M.