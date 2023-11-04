Who's Playing

Charlotte 49ers @ Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Current Records: Charlotte 2-6, Tulsa 3-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium -- Tulsa, Oklahoma TV: ESPN+

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $1.00

What to Know

Get ready for an American Athletic battle as the Charlotte 49ers and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane will face off at 4:00 p.m. ET on November 4th at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

Charlotte started off well but failed to capitalize on an early lead against FAU. They suffered a bruising 38-16 loss at the hands of the Owls last Friday.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, who contributed ten in total. All those points came courtesy of Kyle Cunanan: he added nine points with three field goals, and another on an extra-point kick.

Meanwhile, Tulsa's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They were completely outmatched by SMU on the road and fell 69-10. Tulsa was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 52-3.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Golden Hurricane had trouble moving the ball and finished the game with only 247 total yards. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as SMU gained 638.

Charlotte's defeat was their third straight at home, which dropped their overall record down to 2-6. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 13.7 points per game. As for Tulsa, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-5.

In addition to losing their last games, Charlotte and Tulsa failed to cover the spread. Looking ahead to Saturday, Tulsa is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. This contest will be Charlotte's eighth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 4-3 against the spread).

Odds

Tulsa is a 4-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Hurricane as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 47.5 points.

