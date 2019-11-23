How to watch UTSA vs. Florida Atlantic: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch UTSA vs. Florida Atlantic football game
Who's Playing
UTSA (home) vs. Florida Atlantic (away)
Current Records: UTSA 4-6; Florida Atlantic 7-3
What to Know
The Florida Atlantic Owls have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. Florida Atlantic and the UTSA Roadrunners will face off in a Conference USA battle at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alamodome. Florida Atlantic is currently enjoying a three-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.
The Owls ran circles around the FIU Panthers two weeks ago, and the extra yardage (568 yards vs. 304 yards) paid off. Florida Atlantic took their contest against FIU by a conclusive 37-7 score. RB Malcolm Davidson had a stellar game for Florida Atlantic as he rushed for 144 yards and three TDs on 17 carries.
Last week, UTSA lost to the Southern Miss Golden Eagles by a decisive 36-17 margin. No one had a big game offensively for UTSA, but they got scores from TE Carlos Strickland II and WR Joshua Cephus. Near the top of the highlight reel was Lowell Narcisse's 75-yard TD bomb to Cephus in the first quarter.
Florida Atlantic is the favorite in this one, with an expected 21-point margin of victory. They are currently three for three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Florida Atlantic's win lifted them to 7-3 while UTSA's defeat dropped them down to 4-6. We'll see if Florida Atlantic can repeat their recent success or if UTSA bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Alamodome -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $39.70
Odds
The Owls are a big 21-point favorite against the Roadrunners.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Owls, as the game opened with the Owls as an 18.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 58
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
