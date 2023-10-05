The Illinois Fighting Illini seek their fourth consecutive victory against Nebraska when they host the Cornhuskers in a Big Ten battle on Friday evening. Illinois (2-3, 0-2) was 3-13-1 in the all-time series before its winning streak, which was extended with last year's 26-9 triumph at Nebraska (2-3, 0-2). Both teams are coming off defeats as the Fighting Illini were trounced 44-19 at Purdue last week, while the Cornhuskers suffered a 45-7 home loss against Michigan.

Kickoff at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. The Fighting Illini are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Illinois vs. Nebraska odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 43.

Illinois vs. Nebraska spread: Fighting Illini -3.5

Illinois vs. Nebraska over/under: 43 points

Illinois vs. Nebraska money line: Fighting Illini -166, Cornhuskers +139

ILL: The Fighting Illini are 5-0 against the spread in their last five games against unranked conference opponents

NEB: The Cornhuskers are 0-5 ATS this season

Why Illinois can cover

The Fighting Illini boast the top receiver in the conference in Isaiah Williams, who leads the Big Ten in both catches (30) and receiving yards (446). The junior wideout has at least one reception in each of his 30 games since switching from quarterback at the start of the 2021 season and three or more in 19 consecutive contests. Williams posted his second straight 100-yard performance last week, hauling in six passes for 113 yards against Purdue.

Williams has played a big role in both of Illinois' victories against the Cornhuskers over the last two seasons. His touchdown catch in the 2021 meeting proved to be the decisive score in a 30-22 triumph, and he finished with nine receptions for 93 yards and a TD in last year's 26-9 win. Junior Pat Bryant is Illinois' second-leading receiver with 155 yards on 15 catches and leads the team with three scoring receptions. See which team to pick here.

Why Nebraska can cover

The Cornhuskers have done well against the run this season, ranking third in the Big Ten and 14th in the nation with an average of 86.8 yards allowed on the ground. Nebraska also is tied for fifth in the country with only five rushing plays of 10 or more yards permitted. The club has run the ball well itself, as it leads the conference and is 13th nationally at 209 rushing yards per contest.

Sophomore quarterback Heinrich Haarberg is the top rusher on the Cornhuskers with 270 yards on 51 carries. He's followed closely by senior running back Anthony Grant, who has rushed 44 times for 224 yards. Haarberg and Grant both have run for a pair of touchdowns, while sophomore tight end Thomas Fidone II had made a team-high three scoring catches. See which team to pick here.

