Iowa welcomes Purdue to Kinnick Stadium on Saturday to renew a series that dates back to 1910. The Hawkeyes are coming off a costly 26-16 win over Michigan State last weekend to improve to 4-1 but lost starting quarterback Cade McNamara for the season to a torn ACL. Iowa now turns to Wisconsin transfer Deacon Hill for the rest of the season. He finished last week 11 of 27 for 115 yards passing and a touchdown.

Purdue is fresh off the first Big Ten win of the Ryan Walters era, a 44-19 decision over Illinois. The Boilermakers came roaring out of the locker room at halftime against Walters' former team, turning a narrow 16-13 advantage into a rout in the second half. Texas transfer quarterback Hudson Card posted one of his best performances of the season, completing 18 of 26 passes for 217 yards and two touchdowns.

How to watch Iowa vs. Purdue live

Date: Saturday, Oct. 7 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Kinnick Stadium -- Iowa City, Iowa

Live stream: Peacock

Iowa vs. Purdue: Need to know

Iowa dealing with injury bug: McNamara is just the latest injury to hit the program. The Hawkeyes were already without star tight end Luke Lachey and running backs Kaleb Johnson and Jaziun Patterson. Lachey is likely to miss the remainder of the season. The good news for Iowa is Johnson did return to practice this week, but his availability is still up in the air. Patterson's status is also unknown.

Mixed reviews on Card: The jury is still out on the No. 3 overall transfer quarterback after five games. He's completed 63.8% of passes for 1,244 yards, but his 5-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio hasn't been anything special. He is coming off his best overall performance of the season ,and if he can help pull off a win on the road, it will help justify his preseason billing.

The drive for 325: If the uphill battle to save the job of Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz wasn't challenging enough, it will have to do it with a backup quarterback the rest of the way. Ferentz is under a microscope this season because of Iowa's history of fielding underperforming offenses during his seven-year tenure. His amended contract states Iowa has to win seven or more games and score at least 25 points per game or his contract will be terminated. No pressure.

Iowa vs. Purdue prediction



Odds via SportsLine consensus

Iowa's defense has been carrying the load, allowing just under 17 points per game in five contests. Outside of giving up 31 points to Penn State on the road, it has looked once again like one of the top units in the country. Hill has upside with his 6-foot-3, 258-pound frame, but it's hard to believe he will be able to turn around Iowa's offense. Something is going to have to give, but when in doubt, take the under if Iowa is playing. Pick: Under 38.5

