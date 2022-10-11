Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels, the catalyst behind one of the best early-season stories in college football, is doubtful for the Jayhawks' game against Oklahoma on Saturday after suffering a shoulder injury in the Week 6 loss to TCU, coach Lance Leipold told reporters on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Lawrence Journal-World is reporting that Daniels' absence may stretch to the remainder of the 2022 season. Daniels led Kansas to its first 5-0 start since 2009 before he left the 38-31 loss Saturday to TCU in the first half.

Prior to the injury, Daniels was having a magical junior season for No. 19 Kansas. Daniels completed 66.7% of passes for 1,072 yards and 11 touchdowns, and added a career-high 335 yards and five touchdowns on 6.3 yards per carry. The Jayhawks are tied with Texas for No. 19 nationally at 38.8 points per game during its 5-1 start.

After Daniels suffered the injury on the Jayhawks' final full drive of the first half vs. TCU, backup quarterback Jason Bean came into the game and played exceptionally well, completing 66.7% of passes for 262 yards and four touchdowns, along with 34 yards on the ground.

Bean will take over quarterback responsibilities in Daniels' absence. The fifth-year senior threw for 1,252 yards and six touchdowns in his first year since transferring from North Texas in 2021. This time, the weapons are far more proven. Wide receivers Luke Grimm, Lawrence Arnold and Quentin Skinner have all cleared 200 yards receiving. Running back Devin Neal and Sevion Morrison are known commodities with nearly 600 combined yards rushing.

Kansas will try to reach bowl eligibility for the first time since 2008 with a road game against Oklahoma at noon on Saturday.