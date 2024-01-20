Iowa's beleaguered offense landed a massive commitment Saturday when former Alabama offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes. Proctor started at left tackle as a freshman for the Crimson Tide in 2023, earning a spot on the All-SEC Freshman Team as Alabama won the SEC championship and reached the College Football Playoff.

An Iowa native, Proctor was originally committed to the Hawkeyes out of high school before flipping to Alabama just before the early signing period began in December 2022. Proctor was ranked the No. 5 overall player in the Class of 2023, No. 1 offensive tackle and No. 1 player from the state of Iowa. His loss amounted to a crushing departure at the time for the Hawkeyes.

Proctor will now have three seasons to suit up for his home-state team as Iowa attempts to chart a new path offensively following the firing of coordinator Brian Ferentz. The Hawkeyes have not named a replacement for Ferentz, but whomever ends up in the role will have a supremely talented left tackle to rely on in Proctor.

Between Proctor's arrival and the return of several players with starting experience, offensive line play has the chance to be a strength for the Hawkeyes in 2024. Proctor ranks as the No. 2 transfer player of the 2024 cycle, according to 247Sports. Only former Alabama teammate Caleb Downs ranks higher. Downs is also transferring to the Big Ten, as the star safety will head to Ohio State for his sophomore season.