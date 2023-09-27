Kansas State's Chris Klieman adamantly denied any interest in the recently-vacated Michigan State coaching job Wedensday. When asked about the opening on XM Radio's Big 12 Today, the 56-year old coach didn't mince words.

"I'll be sticking in Manhattan and will not be a candidate for that job," Klieman said.

Michigan State parted ways with Mel Tucker on Wednesday, firing him "with cause" amid an ongoing university investigation into allegations that Tucker sexually harassed rape survivor and activist Brenda Tracy.

Tucker, 51, was placed on administrative leave without pay on Sept. 10 following a USA Today report detailing the allegations from Tracy, who developed a personal relationship with Tucker in 2021 after an on-campus speaking engagement. At the time of Tucker's suspension, Michigan State had just improved to 2-0 on the season with a win over Richmond.

Many believed the Spartans might reach out to Klieman due to his success at Kansas State. He led the Wildcats to the Big 12 championship in 2022. He has a 105-34 record as a head coach and helped guide North Dakota State to five FCS national championships in six seasons. In May, Kansas State and Klieman agreed to an eight-year $44 million contract that would keep him at the school through the 2030 season.

An early list of candidates for the Michigan State job includes Duke's Mike Elko, Oregon State's Jonathan Smith, Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline and Colorado offensive coordinator Sean Lewis.