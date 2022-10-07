Spencer Rattler and the South Carolina Gamecocks hit the road to take on Will Levis and the No. 13 Kentucky Wildcats in an SEC matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kroger Field. UK is 4-1 overall and 3-0 at home, while the Gamecocks are 3-2 overall and 0-1 on the road. Kentucky has won seven of the last eight meetings, including a 16-10 victory last year. Kentucky is 4-1 against the spread in 2022, while South Carolina is 2-3 ATS.

The Wildcats are favored by 10.5 points in the latest Kentucky vs. South Carolina odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 49. Before making any South Carolina vs. Kentucky picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the model at SportsLine.

Kentucky vs. South Carolina spread: Kentucky -10.5

Kentucky vs. South Carolina over/under: 49 points

What you need to know about Kentucky

UK had lost two consecutive heartbreakers to the Ole Miss Rebels, and it left with a heavy heart again on Saturday. The Wildcats fell just short of Ole Miss by a score of 22-19. QB Will Levis wasn't much of a difference maker for UK as Levis fumbled the ball twice and was sacked three times.

Even in defeat, Kentucky's defense was stout for the fifth game in a row as the team is yet to allow more than two touchdowns in any game this season. The Wildcats rank 15th in all of college football with just 14.8 points allowed per game, and they are giving up just a 50.7% completion percentage to opposing quarterbacks. Linebacker DeAndre Square leads the team with 32 tackles while fellow LB Jordan Wright tops UK with five tackles for loss.

What you need to know about South Carolina

Meanwhile, you can't lose the game if you win every quarter, and that was precisely the Gamecocks' strategy against the South Carolina State Bulldogs on Thursday. South Carolina took its contest at home with ease, bagging a 50-10 victory over South Carolina State. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 22-0. Among those leading the charge for South Carolina was RB MarShawn Lloyd, who punched in one rushing touchdown in addition to snatching one receiving TD.

However, a concern for the Gamecocks has to be the play of quarterback Spencer Rattler, who threw two interceptions against the Bulldogs. It was the former Oklahoma QB's third game with multiple interceptions and he has seven picks on the year versus four TD passes. Look for USC to minimize the chances of Rattler turning the ball over by handing the ball off to Lloyd, whose eight touchdowns lead the SEC.

