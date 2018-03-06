LOOK: Florida House bill passes to allow UCF 'Undefeated Champions' license plate
Now you can own a license plate that proclaims UCF as 'Undefeated Champions'
The UCF national championship narrative is still alive and well, it seems.
The latest of many moves to recognize the Knights for their undefeated 2017 season came this week when the Florida House unanimously passed a bill to award the school with a special license plate. The bill -- HB 1359 -- included, among other things, a section saying "the word 'Florida' must be stamped across the bottom of the plate in small letters, except for the University of Central Florida specialty license plate, which shall have '2017 National Champions' stamped across the bottom of the plate."
Here's how the original license plate design was supposed to look:
However, that has since been amended to more accurately proclaim, "Undefeated Champions."
It's an important distinction because, you know, Alabama won the national championship recognized by college football.
As for UCF, keep doing you -- especially since you compete in a system that barely recognized you as a top-10 team, let alone playoff worthy. You want to hang a national championship banner? No one's stopping you. If the Governor of Florida declares you to be national champs in Florida, or if the House thinks you deserve a license plate, more power to you. Unofficial championships have been claimed plenty of times in the past. And, hey, it's three months after the season ended and the Knights' season is still a talking point.
But you're not actually making fetch happen, Gretchen.
-
Evaluating the grad transfer QB market
Looking for a quick fix at the QB position? Here's a look at who's still available this sp...
-
Houston DT Oliver going pro after 2018
Oliver was a consensus All-American as a sophomore with the Cougars in 2017
-
AAC spring practice dates, game times
Dates, kickoff times and TV information for all the American Athletic Conference spring games...
-
2018 Big 12 spring schedule
Dates, kickoff times and TV information for all the Big 12 spring games in 2018
-
ACC spring practice dates
Dates, kickoff times and TV information for all the ACC spring games in 2018
-
Pac-12 spring practice, game schedules
Dates, kickoff times and TV information for all the Pac-12 spring games in 2018