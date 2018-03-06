LOOK: Florida House bill passes to allow UCF 'Undefeated Champions' license plate

The UCF national championship narrative is still alive and well, it seems.

The latest of many moves to recognize the Knights for their undefeated 2017 season came this week when the Florida House unanimously passed a bill to award the school with a special license plate. The bill -- HB 1359 -- included, among other things, a section saying "the word 'Florida' must be stamped across the bottom of the plate in small letters, except for the University of Central Florida specialty license plate, which shall have '2017 National Champions' stamped across the bottom of the plate."

Here's how the original license plate design was supposed to look:

However, that has since been amended to more accurately proclaim, "Undefeated Champions."

We have a couple updates to today's UCF License Plate story ...

1. The plate has been updated.

1. The plate has been updated.

2. If you live in Florida and want an Auburn, Alabama or Georgia plate, you can get one of those too.

It's an important distinction because, you know, Alabama won the national championship recognized by college football.

As for UCF, keep doing you -- especially since you compete in a system that barely recognized you as a top-10 team, let alone playoff worthy. You want to hang a national championship banner? No one's stopping you. If the Governor of Florida declares you to be national champs in Florida, or if the House thinks you deserve a license plate, more power to you. Unofficial championships have been claimed plenty of times in the past. And, hey, it's three months after the season ended and the Knights' season is still a talking point.

But you're not actually making fetch happen, Gretchen.