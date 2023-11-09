Both No. 19 LSU and Florida are trying to get things back on track this Saturday as the 2023 season winds down. The Tigers host the Gators in a key rivalry clash that still has major implications, though neither team is heavily involved in the SEC title race anymore.

LSU is coming off a loss to Alabama, which eliminated Brian Kelly's squad from title game contention. Even with that in mind, nine wins and a respectable bowl are still on the table for 6-3 LSU.

As for Florida, the Gators are desperately trying to recapture some momentum after a loss to 3-6 Arkansas. This against a Razorbacks team that entered that clash as one of two squad still winless in SEC play. With a loss this week, the Gators -- currently sitting at 5-4 on the year -- can all but kiss their bowl hopes goodbye.

LSU is riding a five-game winning streak against its cross-division rival. On top of that, Florida hasn't won in Baton Rouge since 2016 and has just two victories as the away team in this series since 2003. Even with all that, the Gators do hold a 33-30-3 all-time series advantage -- partially because LSU had to vacate wins from the Les Miles era.

LSU vs. Florida: Need to know

All eyes on Daniels: LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels' status for Saturday's game is up in the air. The Heisman Trophy contender exited Week 10's loss against Alabama in the fourth quarter after taking a vicious hit from Crimson Tide edge rusher Dallas Turner. Daniels was placed in concussion protocol and did not return. Coach Brian Kelly has been fairly mum on Daniels' status, though he did work out Wednesday and there's a good chance he returns to practice in a limited capacity.

Florida trying to keep bowl streak alive: Florida faces quite a tough path to bowl eligibility following last week's loss to Arkansas. Saturday marks the first of three-straight games against ranked opponents, two of which come on the road. This at a time the Gators need at least one win to secure a postseason appearance. Florida hasn't missed out on a bowl game since 2017 -- former coach Jim McElwain's last -- and the Gators have eight appearances since 2013.

Who needs defense? This could be one of those games that comes down to whoever has the ball last. LSU's defensive issues have been covered ad nauseam at this point. It's the one thing holding the Tigers back from a special season, and is the main reason they've lost this year. But Florida's defense, which started the year with a positive performance against Tennessee, has taken a nosedive lately. The Gators have allowed at least 30 points in each of their last three games. They hold a 1-2 record in that span. Injuries certainly haven't helped Florida's situation, though it's hard to stop LSU regardless.

How to watch LSU vs. Florida live

Date: Saturday, Nov. 11 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Tiger Stadium -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

TV: SEC Network | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)

LSU vs. Florida prediction, picks

Odds via SportsLine consensus

This one is hard to call on paper. Both teams are dealing with some pretty severe injury issues. Daniels' status is unknown, while the Gators are banged up on the defensive side of the ball. Even so, there's a lot going in LSU's favor. Even if Daniels can't go, backup Garrett Nussmeier is a former blue-chip prospect with a lot of game experience. The Tigers are loaded at wide receiver, led by likely first-round pick Malik Nabers. That should help Nussmeier ease into things. Plus, the Tigers have the good fortune of playing this game at home. Billy Napier's Gators have struggled on the road and there aren't many harder places to play than Tiger Stadium at night. This one might be close for a while, but LSU should pull away near the end -- especially if Daniels is able to go. Pick: LSU -13.5



Dennis Dodd Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Barrett Sallee Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Jerry Palm LSU -13.5 LSU Florida Florida Florida LSU Florida Florida SU LSU LSU LSU LSU LSU LSU Florida

Which college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 11, and which underdogs will win outright? Visit SportsLine to see which teams will win and cover the spread -- all from a proven computer model that has returned well over $2,000 in profit over the past seven-plus seasons -- and find out.