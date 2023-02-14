Maryland has hired former Houston, Texas A&M and Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin to join the Terrapins as their co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach according to multiple reports including InsideMDSports.com and On3 Sports. Sumlin, 58, was the head coach and general manager of the Houston Gamblers of the USFL in 2022.

Sumlin has plenty of experience in the college ranks as the head coach at Houston from 2008-11, Texas A&M from 2012-17 and Arizona from 2018-20. Legendary college quarterback and 2012 Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel was his signal-caller during Sumlin's first two seasons with the Aggies. He was named the SEC Coach of the Year in 2012 after posting an 11-2 record and a No. 5 ranking in the final AP Top 25.

It's unclear how much play-calling power Sumlin will have under Terps head coach Mike Locksley.

The tight ends coach role is a position Sumlin has had in the past. He held the title at Oklahoma from 2003-05, which included BCS Championship Game appearances in 2003 and 2004. However, none of his tight ends finished with 100 or more yards in any season during his final 11 seasons as a college head coach. With that said, the tight end position has evolved into more of a hybrid position over the last decade, which fits in with Sumlin's style not only as an "Air Raid" guru, but as a coach with plenty of experience as a dedicated wide receivers coach during the majority of his time in the business.

This will be the first time that Locksley and Sumlin will work together on a college football staff.