Miami and Florida agree to future home-and-home series, a report says

Florida and Miami (FL) will open the 2019 season on Aug. 24 in a neutral site showdown in Orlando, but could be visiting each other in the future. Brett McMurphy of Stadium reported Saturday that the two rivals have agreed to a home-and-home series.

McMurphy reports that they will play in Gainesville in 2024 and at Miami in 2025. It would mark the first home-and-home series between the two Sunshine State powers in consecutive years since 2002 and 2003. They also played in the Sugar Bowl following the 2000 season and Peach Bowl after the 2004 season. The last meeting between the two came in Miami Gardens in 2013 when the Hurricanes upset the No. 12 Gators, 21-16.

Miami holds a 29-26 all-time advantage over Florida.

The news comes as both schools have made efforts to beef up their nonconference schedules. Miami has home-and-home series' set up with Michigan State (2020-21) and Texas A&M (2022-23), as well as a 2-for-1 setup with USF (2025, 2027-28). In addition to its traditional rivalry game with Florida State, Florida has series' set up with Colorado (2028-29) and Texas (2030-31).

Florida will enter Camping World Stadium for this season's matchup ranked No. 8 in the Coaches Poll against unranked Miami. The Gators are seven-point favorites over the Hurricanes, according to Sportsline. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on Aug. 24.