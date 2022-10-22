Who's Playing

Duke @ Miami (FL)

Current Records: Duke 4-3; Miami (FL) 3-3

What to Know

Get ready for an ACC battle as the Miami (FL) Hurricanes and the Duke Blue Devils will face off at 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium. With a combined 993 yards of offense in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced contest.

Miami (FL) decided to play defense against itself last week, but the team still came out ahead despite their 139 penalty yards. They got past the Virginia Tech Hokies with less than a touchdown to spare, ending up at 20-14. The team accrued 17 points in the first half and coasted on those for the win. Miami (FL) QB Tyler Van Dyke was slinging it as he passed for two TDs and 350 yards on 46 attempts.

The Hurricanes' defense was a presence as well, as it embarrassed Virginia Tech's offensive line to sack QB Grant Wells six times for a total loss of 28 yards. Leading the way was DL Akheem Mesidor and his three sacks. Mesidor now has 4.5 sacks this year.

Meanwhile, Duke entered their matchup against the North Carolina Tar Heels last week without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Duke fell in a 38-35 heartbreaker. Despite the defeat, they got a solid performance out of QB Riley Leonard, who passed for one TD and 245 yards on 31 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 130 yards. This was the first time Leonard has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year.

Miami (FL) is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past four games.

The Hurricanes are now 3-3 while the Blue Devils sit at 4-3. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Miami (FL) enters the game with only five rushing touchdowns allowed, good for 19th best in the nation. But Duke ranks 14th in the nation when it comes to rushing touchdowns, with 18 on the season. We'll see if Miami (FL)'s defense can keep Duke's running backs out of the end zone.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida TV: Charter Sports Southeast

Charter Sports Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Hurricanes are a big 10-point favorite against the Blue Devils, according to the latest college football odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Hurricanes, as the game opened with the Hurricanes as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Miami (FL) have won five out of their last seven games against Duke.