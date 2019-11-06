Miami (Ohio) vs. Ohio odds, picks: 2019 Battle of the Bricks predictions from model on 105-69 roll

Teams battling for the top spot in the MAC East Division will face off in the 2019 Battle of the Bricks when the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks meet the Ohio Bobcats at Peden Stadium on Wednesday. The RedHawks (4-4), tied for first in the division with Ohio at 3-1, have struggled on the road, going 1-4 this season, while the Bobcats (4-4) are 2-2 at home. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET, and Miami (OH) leads the all-time series 53-40-2. The Bobcats are seven-point favorites in the latest Ohio vs. Miami (Ohio) odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 54.5. Before making any Miami (Ohio) vs. Ohio picks of your own, see the latest college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows the Bobcats are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games after allowing more than 200 yards rushing in their previous game. They also have had plenty of success under coach Frank Solich, going 110-79 during his tenure, which is the second-most wins in school history behind Don Peden, who won 121 from 1924 to 1946. With one more win, he will pass Herb Deromedi of Central Michigan (1978-93) for most wins by a MAC coach.

Senior quarterback Nathan Rourke has been a dual threat for Ohio and leads the team in passing and rushing. He has completed 122-of-206 passes for 1,743 yards and 10 touchdowns, while carrying 97 times for 536 yards and eight TDs.

But just because the Bobcats are 8-2 at home since the start of last season does not guarantee they will cover the Ohio vs. Miami (Ohio) spread on Wednesday.

That's because Miami has seen a resurgence in its program under sixth-year coach Chuck Martin. Despite going 26-43 overall, including 4-26 in Martin's first 30 MAC games, Miami is 19-7 in its last 26. The RedHawks are looking to post their first winning season since going 10-4 in 2010.

Freshman running back Tyre Shelton and junior back Jaylon Bester have played important roles in recent weeks as the RedHawks have posted back-to-back wins against Northern Illinois and Kent State. Shelton, who leads the team in rushing, ran over the Golden Flashes, carrying 14 times for 148 yards. Bester was equally as effective, rushing 32 times for 99 yards and three scores over the past two games, including a two-TD effort against Northern Illinois.

