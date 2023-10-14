The second-ranked Michigan Wolverines will look to continue their dominance over the Indiana Hoosiers when they meet Saturday in Ann Arbor, Mich., in a Big Ten Conference East Division matchup. The Wolverines (6-0, 3-0), who are 4-0 on their home field this season, have won the last two meetings with Indiana and 26 of their last 27 games against the Hoosiers (2-3, 0-2). Indiana is 0-1 on the road in 2023 and 2-10 away from home since the start of the 2021 season. Michigan buried host Minnesota 52-10 last week, while the Hoosiers dropped a 44-17 decision at Maryland on Sept. 30.

Kickoff from Michigan Stadium is set for noon ET. Indiana is averaging 20.8 points per game this season, 111th-best in the country, while Michigan is averaging 37.3 points, 17th-best. The Wolverines are favored by 33 points in the latest Indiana vs. Michigan odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 45.5. Before making any Michigan vs. Indiana picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of more than $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed the model has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Michigan vs. Indiana and identified its picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's CFB picks. Here are several college football odds and trends for Indiana vs. Michigan:

Michigan vs. Indiana spread: Michigan -33

Michigan vs. Indiana over/under: 45.5 points

IND: The Hoosiers have hit the game total over in seven of their last 11 games

MICH: The Wolverines have hit the game total under in seven of their last 10 home games

Michigan vs. Indiana picks: See picks at SportsLine

Michigan vs. Indiana live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Michigan can cover

Senior Roman Wilson is the Wolverines' top receiver with 22 receptions for 382 yards (17.4 average) and eight touchdowns. He had three catches for 56 yards (18.7 average) in the win at Minnesota. A week prior at Nebraska, he hauled in four receptions for 58 yards (14.5 average) and a pair of scores. For his career, he has 81 catches for 1,300 yards (16.0 average) and 16 touchdowns, including a long of 75 yards.

On defense, senior defensive back Mike Sainristil is a playmaker. He not only has 13 tackles, including eight solo, but has registered one sack for seven yards, two pass breakups and two interceptions, including one he returned 71 yards for a touchdown. He is in his fourth season with the Wolverines and has registered 77 tackles, including 52 solo, with nine pass breakups and three interceptions. He also has three sacks, including a pair in 2022. See which team to pick here.

Why Indiana can cover

Freshman quarterback Tayven Jackson will start on Saturday despite being replaced in the loss to Maryland two weeks ago. He has had his ups and downs this season, but was solid in a 21-14 loss to Louisville on Sept. 16. In that game, he completed 24 of 34 passes (70.6%) for 299 yards and one touchdown with one interception. For the year, Jackson has completed 71 of 115 passes (61.7%) for 862 yards and two touchdowns with three interceptions.

Sophomore running back Jaylin Lucas helps lead the rushing attack. He has 49 carries for 212 yards (4.3 average) and two touchdowns. His best performance came in the 41-7 win over Indiana State on Sept. 8. In that game, he carried 10 times for 88 yards and two TDs. He is also dangerous coming out of the backfield, with 19 catches for 140 yards (7.4 average) and one score. See which team to pick here.

How to make Indiana vs. Michigan picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over the point total, predicting a combined 56 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can see the model's picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Michigan vs. Indiana, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has notched a profit of more than $2,000 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.