Michigan vs. Iowa odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from expert who's 8-0 on Wolverines games

The No. 19 Michigan Wolverines enter a defining stretch of their season on Saturday when they host the No. 14 Iowa Hawkeyes at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines (3-1, 1-1 in Big Ten) face three ranked teams over the next four weeks: Iowa, No. 12 Penn State and No. 9 Notre Dame. After being embarrassed by Wisconsin, 35-14, on Sept. 21, Michigan could change the narrative of its season with a win over the Hawkeyes. Meanwhile, Iowa (4-0, 1-0) enters Saturday's game undefeated and needs a win to keep pace with Wisconsin in the Big Ten West. The Hawkeyes' best win this season came on Sept. 14 at Iowa State. Kickoff is noon ET. The Wolverines are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Michigan vs. Iowa odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 47.5. Before making any Iowa vs. Michigan picks of your own, you need to see the college football predictions from SportsLine's Mike Tierney.

Tierney knows that the much-maligned Wolverines offense took a step in the right direction last week in a 52-0 rout of Rutgers. Michigan rolled up a season-high 476 yards of total offense, including 335 passing, against the Scarlet Knights. Quarterback Shea Patterson played his best game of the season, completing 74.0 percent of his passes and averaging 12.0 yards per attempt. He accounted for four touchdowns, including three on the ground.

Tierney also has factored in that the Wolverines' receivers pose a significant matchup problem for Iowa. Ronnie Bell (17 receptions for 263 yards) leads the way, but Tarik Black, Nico Collins and Donovan Peoples-Jones give Michigan other dangerous options.

But just because the Wolverines may have the edge on paper does not guarantee they will cover the Michigan vs. Iowa spread.

The Hawkeyes have the talent on the offensive line to dominate the line of scrimmage. Tackles Alaric Jackson and Tristan Wirfs are both projected to be early picks in the 2020 NFL Draft. They've helped Iowa average 217.5 rushing yards per game and more than 36 minutes of possession per game, third-best in the country. The Hawkeyes will face a Michigan defense that allowed 359 rushing yards and 6.3 yards per carry to Wisconsin.

In addition Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz knows how to prepare the Hawkeyes to beat Michigan. Iowa is 5-1 in the last six games against the Wolverines and has won the last two meetings.

