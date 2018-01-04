Mike Elko departs Notre Dame after just one season for same position at Texas A&M

One day after taking a big swing and missing with LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda, Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher has his new defensive coordinator.

Mike Elko will join the Fisher's staff with the Aggies after spending one season with Notre Dame, coach Brian Kelly announced on Thursday.

Elko was tremendous for the Fighting Irish in 2017. The defense gave up 5.05 yards per play in 2017, as opposed to 5.40 the year before his arrival. His success was a big reason that the Fighting Irish went from 4-8 in 2016 to 10-3 in 2017, and capped it off with a Citrus Bowl win over LSU.

Prior to his time in South Bend, Elko spent three seasons as the defensive coordinator at Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons went from 12th in the ACC in scoring defense during his first season in 2014 (26.4 points per game) to sixth in 2015 (24.6) and third in 2016 (22.2).

Known as a developer of talent and who stresses discipline, his presence on an Aggies staff that is loaded with raw talent should help Fisher's program become relevant in the SEC West.