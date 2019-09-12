Minnesota vs. Georgia Southern odds: 2019 Week 3 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

Georgia Southern will travel to take on Minnesota at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium. The Golden Gophers are off to a 2-0 start with tight wins over South Dakota State and Fresno State to begin the season. Last week, Minnesota was a 3-point road favorite and earned a push with a 38-35 win. Meanwhile, Chad Lunsford's Georgia Southern squad looked sluggish following a 55-3 loss to LSU in Week 1 and struggled to best Maine 26-18 last Saturday. The Golden Gophers are favored by 15.5 points over visiting in the latest Minnesota vs. Georgia Southern odds, while the over-under is set at 47.5. Before you make any Minnesota vs. Georgia Southern picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Minnesota narrowly escaped with a win last week as the team slid past Fresno State in double-overtime despite fumbling five times and losing three of them. Minnesota's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Tanner Morgan, who passed for 234 yards and two touchdowns, and Rashod Bateman, who caught seven passes for 105 yards and a touchdown. Mohamed Ibrahim also chipped in with 88 yards on the ground and a score.

Meanwhile, the Eagles took an ego-bruising defeat against LSU two weeks ago, but they kept their chin up and bounced back last Saturday. The Eagles took their contest against Maine 26-18. Among those leading the charge for the Eagles was RB Matt Laroche, who rushed for 154 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. Laroche was joined by Justin Tomlin and Logan Wright as 100-yard rushers as the Eagles put up 395 yards rushing.

