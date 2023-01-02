Mississippi State squares off with Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Monday as the loaded Jan. 2 bowl slate kicks off, and during the matchup, the team will paid tribute to the legacy of former coach Mike Leach with special helmets designed in his honor. The school announced shortly before kickoff that the team would wear maroon helmets with a white pirate flag to honor Leach, who famously had an interest in the history of the pirate lifestyle.

Leach died on December 13 at the age of 61 after complications from a heart condition. He was hospitalized two days before after suffering a medical condition at home.

Below you can have a look at the helmets Bulldog players will wear against the Fighting Illini on Monday.

When the game began, Mississippi State received the opening kick and honored their late coach once more. The Bulldogs lined up in an Air Raid formation and let the play clock wind down to zero in what was the football version of a moment of silence. Illinois declined the delay of game penalty.

Leach took the job at Mississippi State after former coach Dan Mullen left for Florida. Leach was 19-17 in three seasons leading the Bulldogs, which included a 24-22 win over rival Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl in his final game. He was 158-107 overall with stints at Texas Tech (2000-09) and Washington State (2012-19).

He was widely known as the architect of the Air Raid offense, which spread receivers out and used the short passing game as a supplement to the running game. He developed the offense alongside Hal Mumme when the two worked together at Kentucky (1997-98). Leach was a three-time national coach of the year and three-time Power Five conference coach of the year. He won a pair of Power Five division titles and led his teams to 19 bowl games during his 21-year head coaching career.