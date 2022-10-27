The 24th-ranked North Carolina State Wolfpack will count on their defense Thursday night when they host the Virginia Tech Hokies in an ACC matchup in Raleigh, N.C. The Wolfpack (5-2, 1-2) are having their best season since the Philip Rivers era, ranking in the top 25 for nine straight weeks for the first time since 2002. But now they will have to win without starting quarterback Devin Leary, who tore a pectoral muscle in a 19-17 victory against Florida State three weeks ago. NCSU followed that with a 24-9 loss to Syracuse before getting a bye week to regroup. Virginia Tech (2-5, 1-3) also had a week off following a 20-14 loss to Miami on Oct. 15, its fourth straight setback.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Wolfpack as 13.5-point favorites in its latest Virginia Tech vs. NC State odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 39.

NC State vs. Virginia Tech spread: NC State -13.5

NC State vs. Virginia Tech over/under: 39 points

NC State vs. Virginia Tech money line: NC State -550, Virginia Tech +400

NCST: NC State is 9-5 ATS as a home favorite over the past two-plus seasons.

VT: Virginia Tech is 4-9 ATS as an underdog since the start of the 2020 season.

Why NC State can cover

NC State is 15-4 against the spread coming off a bye since coach Dave Doeren was hired in 2013. He has a strong defense that should have little trouble neutralizing a Hokies offense that has struggled this season, and the unit can make big plays. The Wolfpack have 13 takeaways, with their 11 interceptions tied for seventh-most in FBS. They allow less than 17 points per game (14th in the nation) and just 311 total yards (18th). The Wolfpack average 355 yards and 27.4 points per game, while the Hokies gain 323 yards and score just over 19 per contest.

Cornerback Aydan White, part of a strong rotation, has three interceptions and six passes defended. NC State has won 14 straight games at Carter-Finley and is 12-5 ATS there since the start of the 2020 season. The Wolfpack also are 7-1 ATS in their last eight games following a straight-up loss. Their two losses are to ranked teams, and Leary is a huge loss, but transfer Jack Chambers is an experienced quarterback. He threw for almost 5,800 yards in 32 games with Charleston Southern and had 160 passing yards and 58 rushing against Syracuse.

Why Virginia Tech can cover

Virginia Tech has won the past four meetings by double digits, and the Hokies are an experienced team that should seize this opportunity. The Wolfpack offense wasn't lighting it up even with Leary, so if the Hokies can move the ball, they should be in this game. The defense has held opponents to less than 110 rushing yards in four of their six FBS matchups this season. NC State QB Jack Chambers has completed less than 50% of his passes, so the Hokies should be able to focus most of their attention on the run.

The Hokies have played 34 games on Thursday since 1994, and they are 23-11 straight-up overall and 11-4 on the road. They have an experienced quarterback in Grant Wells, who threw for 5,326 yards in two seasons at Marshall and has 1,439 this season. He completes almost 60% of his throws and has accounted for 10 touchdowns, including three on the ground.

