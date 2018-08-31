Nebraska governor declares Saturday 'Scott Frost Day' in honor of coach's debut

Nebraska governor Pete Ricketts is clearly excited about football season starting up. On Friday, Ricketts proclaimed that Saturday (college football opening day!) will officially be known as "Scott Frost Day," in honor of Nebraska coach's return to the program. Frost, who coached UCF to an undefeated season and Peach Bowl win over Auburn last year, has roots as a Cornhuskers quarterback. He was also born in Lincoln, Nebraska, so the excitement runs deeper for the Huskers than just getting a new coach. Some might say it even runs a little too deep.

Just look at this proclamation; he brought out the nice corn letterhead and everything.

Saturday is Scott Frost Day in Nebraska - RT to spread the word! #GBR pic.twitter.com/8tMzHUItKc — Gov. Pete Ricketts (@GovRicketts) August 31, 2018

Obviously, as an outsider, the inclination is to think that this is jumping the gun, and maybe Frost should coach a game before he's awarded has own day. And you'd be right! But after He of the Four-Loss Season Bo Pelini and the replacement of Mike Riley, who led the Huskers to a 4-8 record last season, Nebraska fans can be forgiven for getting out ahead of themselves in anticipation.

Ricketts even writes: "I do hereby urge all citizens to take due note of the observance."

They're already wearing corn on their head, so you can't ask for much more of Nebraska fans.

The team opens its seasons against the Akron Zips on Saturday, so fans should have something to celebrate on Frost's special day. If all goes well, the team won't really be challenged until it has to go to Ann Arbor to play Michigan in Nebraska's -- and Frost's -- Big Ten opener.