Nebraska governor declares Saturday 'Scott Frost Day' in honor of coach's debut
You could say Nebraska is excited about its new era under the returning Frost
Nebraska governor Pete Ricketts is clearly excited about football season starting up. On Friday, Ricketts proclaimed that Saturday (college football opening day!) will officially be known as "Scott Frost Day," in honor of Nebraska coach's return to the program. Frost, who coached UCF to an undefeated season and Peach Bowl win over Auburn last year, has roots as a Cornhuskers quarterback. He was also born in Lincoln, Nebraska, so the excitement runs deeper for the Huskers than just getting a new coach. Some might say it even runs a little too deep.
Just look at this proclamation; he brought out the nice corn letterhead and everything.
Obviously, as an outsider, the inclination is to think that this is jumping the gun, and maybe Frost should coach a game before he's awarded has own day. And you'd be right! But after He of the Four-Loss Season Bo Pelini and the replacement of Mike Riley, who led the Huskers to a 4-8 record last season, Nebraska fans can be forgiven for getting out ahead of themselves in anticipation.
Ricketts even writes: "I do hereby urge all citizens to take due note of the observance."
They're already wearing corn on their head, so you can't ask for much more of Nebraska fans.
The team opens its seasons against the Akron Zips on Saturday, so fans should have something to celebrate on Frost's special day. If all goes well, the team won't really be challenged until it has to go to Ann Arbor to play Michigan in Nebraska's -- and Frost's -- Big Ten opener.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ole Miss vs. Texas Tech odds, picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Ole Miss vs. Texas Tech game 10,000 times
-
Syracuse vs Western Michigan picks, odds
Stephen Oh is undefeated on Syracuse picks and just locked in a play for Friday
-
Friday Five: Teams to watch in Week 1
It's time for questions to start being answered
-
Notre Dame vs. Michigan odds, picks
Micah Roberts set lines for Vegas' biggest sports books
-
WKU at Wisconsin pick, live stream
Jonathan Taylor's Heisman campaign kicks off Friday night in his home stadium
-
Utah St. at Mich. St. pick, live stream
The Spartans open the 2018 season with Utah State on Friday night