The Minnesota Golden Gophers will try to become bowl eligible when they face the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday afternoon. Minnesota snapped its three-game losing streak with a 31-0 win over Rutgers last week, easily covering the 14-point spread. Nebraska is on a two-game skid following a 26-9 loss to Minnesota its last time out.

Kickoff is set for noon ET. The Golden Gophers are favored by 16 points in the latest Nebraska vs. Minnesota odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 45.

Nebraska vs. Minnesota spread: Minnesota -16

Nebraska vs. Minnesota over/under: 45 points

Nebraska vs. Minnesota money line: Nebraska +550, Minnesota -800

Why Nebraska can cover

Nebraska is coming off a rough showing against then-No. 17 Illinois, but it had been playing well earlier in October. The Cornhuskers picked up consecutive wins over Indiana and Rutgers before covering the 14-point spread in a 43-37 loss to Purdue. Junior running back Anthony Grant has rushed for 743 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 4.8 yards per carry.

Minnesota has lost three of its last four games and is on the road for the third time in four weeks, so this is not an ideal scheduling spot for the Golden Gophers. Quarterback Tanner Morgan has nearly thrown as many interceptions as touchdowns this season, which does not bode well for his chances of picking up a road win. Nebraska tends to play well later in the season, covering the spread in 10 of its last 15 November games.

Why Minnesota can cover

Nebraska is looking forward to wrapping up a disappointing campaign that led to the firing of head coach Scott Frost, while Minnesota still has a chance to play in a solid bowl game. The Golden Gophers have only lost one game to an unranked team this season, and they are coming off a 31-0 blowout win against Rutgers. They are led by one of the best players in college football, as senior running back Mohamed Ibrahim has rushed for 955 yards and 10 touchdowns, averaging 5.6 yards per carry.

He piled up 159 rushing yards last week against Rutgers and should have continued success on Saturday afternoon. Nebraska has only covered the spread twice in its last nine games, including once in its last six home games. Minnesota has been trending in the opposite direction, winning and covering the spread in eight of its last 11 contests.

