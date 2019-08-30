New Mexico vs. Sam Houston St.: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

New Mexico (home) vs. Sam Houston St. (away)

Last Season Records: New Mexico 3-9-0; Sam Houston St. 6-5-0;

What to Know

Sam Houston St. and New Mexico will face off at 6 p.m. ET Aug. 31 at Dreamstyle Stadium to kick off their 2019 seasons. Sam Houston St. was on the positive side of .500 (6-5) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year. Meanwhile, returning after a rocky 3-9 year, New Mexico is aiming to prove that the past does not define them.

A pair of last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Sam Houston St. was 17th in the nation in passing touchdowns allowed, finishing the 2018 season giving up only 16. As for New Mexico, they ranked 12th in the nation in penalties, closing the season only with 56 overall. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

Since the experts predict a loss, Sam Houston St. will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Dreamstyle Stadium, New Mexico

Dreamstyle Stadium, New Mexico Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $27.27

Odds

The Lobos are a big 9 point favorite against the Bearkats.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lobos as a 10 point favorite.

Over/Under: 62

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.