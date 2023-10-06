The No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels (4-0) will return from their bye week when they host the Syracuse Orange (4-1) in an ACC battle on Saturday afternoon. UNC has won all four of its games this season, including a 41-24 win at Pittsburgh its last time out. Syracuse is coming off its first loss of the season, falling to Clemson in a 31-14 final last week. North Carolina cruised to a 31-6 victory when these teams last met, which came during the 2020 season.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kenan Memorial Stadium. The Tar Heels are favored by 8.5 points in the latest North Carolina vs. Syracuse odds, while the over/under is set at 59.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

North Carolina vs. Syracuse spread: North Carolina -8.5

North Carolina vs. Syracuse over/under: 59.5 points

North Carolina vs. Syracuse money line: North Carolina: -353, Syracuse: +276

Why North Carolina can cover

North Carolina opened the season with an impressive two-touchdown win over South Carolina, and it has added three wins since then. The Tar Heels escaped with a double-overtime win over Appalachian State before beating Minnesota and Pittsburgh by double digits. They were 7-point favorites in their 41-24 win at Pittsburgh two weeks ago, as quarterback Drake Maye threw for 296 yards and a touchdown.

Maye has racked up 1,187 passing yards and five touchdowns this season, while rushing for 119 yards and three scores. Sophomore running back Omarion Hampton has rushed for 383 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 5.2 yards per carry. North Carolina is 15-5 in its last 20 home games, and it has covered the spread in four of its last five games.

Why Syracuse can cover

Syracuse got off to a hot start this season when it won four straight games, with all of those victories coming by at least 13 points. Quarterback Garrett Shrader has racked up 1,148 passing yards, eight passing touchdowns and 340 rushing yards. He is just 23 rushing yards behind running back LeQuint Allen for the team lead, and he has six rushing touchdowns.

