Skip Holtz has agreed in principle to join Northwestern's staff as a special assistant to interim coach David Braun for the 2023 season, according to multiple reports. The role is considered temporary will not interfere with Holtz's position as coach of the USFL's Birmingham Stallions.

Holtz, the son of longtime former college coach Lou Holtz, was previously linked to the position as Northwestern sought to add an experienced voice to Braun's staff for the 2023 season. Former Pitt coach Dave Wannstedt also interviewed for the position. Braun was thrown into the role of interim coach in mid-July after Northwestern fired longtime coach Pat Fitzgerald amid hazing allegations within the program. Multiple lawsuits have been field on behalf of former Wildcat players, and more than 30 are expected to be filed in total. One suit alleges that assistants were not only aware of hazing but also subjected to the activities during Fitzgerald's time guiding the program.

Holtz, 59, has coaching experience that dates back to 1987. He had college head coaching stops at UConn (1994-98), East Carolina (2005-09), South Florida (2010-12) and Louisiana Tech (2013-21). In the USFL, Holtz's Stallions have won back-to-back championships.

This will also be Bruan's first season at Northwestern after being hired as the defensive coordinator from North Dakota State. Northwestern was already looking to rebound from a 1-11 finish to the 2022 season -- tied with Colorado for the worst record in the Power Five last fall -- before the program was rocked by hazing allegations.