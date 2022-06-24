Notre Dame added a major commitment to its burgeoning 2024 recruiting class as four-star tight end Jack Larsen committed to the Fighting Irish live on CBS Sports HQ. Larsen, a product of Charlotte Catholic in North Carolina, picked Notre Dame over North Carolina, NC State, Clemson and Michigan.

Listed at 6-foot-3 and 212 pounds, Larsen just finished his sophomore season at Charlotte Catholic in North Carolina. He ranks as the No. 173 player overall and No. 9 tight end, per the industry standard 247Sports Composite Rankings. However, the Top247 rankings are even higher on Larsen's potential, ranking him as the No. 49 overall player and No. 3 tight end in the class.

Larsen's addition pushes Notre Dame's 2024 recruiting class to No. 1 in the nation, past Florida State. He joins headlining commitment five-star quarterback CJ Carr, grandson of legendary Michigan coach Lloyd Carr. No. 66 overall defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain and edge Owen Wafle are also committed in the 2024 class.

Fighting Irish coach Marcus Freeman has been on fire from a recruiting perspective since Brian Kelly left for LSU. Notre Dame holds the top overall spot in the Class of 2023 rankings with 15 commitments. With Larsen committed, 17 of the 19 players between Freeman's two recruiting classes are blue-chip prospects.