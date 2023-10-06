No. 10 Notre Dame (5-1) will face its third straight ranked opponent when it travels to No. 25 Louisville (5-0) on Saturday night. The Fighting Irish were able to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive with a 21-14 win over then-No. 17 Duke last week, bouncing back from their loss to then-No. 6 Ohio State the week prior. Louisville remained unbeaten with a 13-10 win at NC State last week, scoring all 13 of its points in the second half. This is the first meeting between these teams since 2020, when Notre Dame notched a 12-7 win as a 16-point favorite.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Ky. The Irish are favored by 6.5 points in the latest Louisville vs. Notre Dame odds, while the over/under is 54 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Notre Dame vs. Louisville picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Louisville vs. Notre Dame spread: Louisville +6.5

Louisville vs. Notre Dame over/under: 54 points

Louisville vs. Notre Dame money line: Louisville: +199, Notre Dame: -244

Louisville vs. Notre Dame live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Louisville can cover

Louisville has finally cracked the top 25 after winning its fifth straight game last week, getting past NC State in a 13-10 final. The Cardinals have scored 56 points in both of their home games this season, blowing out Murray State and Boston College in those contests. Their defense held NC State to just 201 yards of total offense last week, and edge rusher Ashton Gillotte is one of the best players in the country at his position.

Senior quarterback Jack Plummer has thrown for 1,406 yards and 11 touchdowns this season, finishing with 388 yards and five scores against Boston College in his last home game. Junior running back Jawhar Jordan leads the rushing attack with 510 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 7.7 yards per carry. The Cardinals have covered the spread in seven consecutive home games.

Why Notre Dame can cover

Notre Dame bounced back from a narrow loss to Ohio State with a 21-14 win over Duke last week, as running back Audric EstIme scored a 30-yard touchdown run with 31 seconds remaining to cap a 95-yard drive. The Fighting Irish have won 30 consecutive regular-season games against ACC opponents, covering the spread in 10 straight games. Veteran quarterback Sam Hartman set the school record for most pass attempts without an interception to open a season.

Hartman has thrown 14 touchdown passes and has attempted 145 passes without an interception. Plummer has not been as safe with the ball, accounting for three turnovers against NC State last week. Notre Dame has covered the spread at a 5-1-1 clip in its last seven games, and it has covered the spread in eight of its last nine road games.

