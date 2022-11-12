Marcus Freeman and the No. 20 Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on Ken Niumatalolo and the Navy Midshipmen on Saturday. The game will take place in Baltimore, and it is the 95th all-time meeting between rival programs. Notre Dame is on a three-game winning streak, improving to 6-3 on the season. Navy is 3-6 overall following a 20-10 road loss to Cincinnati last week, and the Midshipmen have lost three of the last four games.

Caesars Sportsbook lists Notre Dame as a 17-point favorite, and kick-off is scheduled for 12 p.m. ET. The total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 40 in the latest Notre Dame vs. Navy odds. Before you make any college football predictions with the Navy vs. Notre Dame match-up, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Notre Dame vs. Navy and locked in its picks and CFB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Navy vs. Notre Dame:

Notre Dame vs. Navy spread: Notre Dame -17

Notre Dame vs. Navy over/under: 40 points

Notre Dame vs. Navy money line: ND -1000, Navy +650

ND: The Fighting Irish are 4-2 against the spread in the last six games

NAVY: The Midshipmen are 5-2 against the spread in the last seven games

Notre Dame vs. Navy picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Notre Dame can cover

Notre Dame has clear strengths on offense, but the Fighting Irish are also quite stingy on defense. Freeman's team is giving up only 328.1 total yards per game this season, and Notre Dame is yielding only 124 rushing yards per game. Opponents are averaging only 3.8 yards per carry against Notre Dame, and the Irish are allowing only 21.2 points per game for the season.

Through the air, Notre Dame is holding the opposition to a 58.1% completion rate and only 6.3 yards per attempt, with junior defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey acting as one of the best pass rushers in the country. Foskey has 8.5 sacks and creates havoc on a regular basis. Navy is difficult to defend in certain areas, but the Midshipmen are also dead-last in the country in completion rate (43.5%) and No. 128 in the country in passing yards (99.7 per game). Navy has only six passing touchdowns this season, and Notre Dame can key on stopping the run.

Why Navy can cover

Navy makes life difficult for opponents, both in preparation and execution. The Midshipmen deploy a triple-option offense that is unique in the college football world, and opponents are challenged to stay disciplined. Navy is in the top 10 of the country in rushing yards (2,132) this season, and the Midshipmen are elite in converting short-yardage situations. That includes a 54.8% fourth down efficiency rate, and Navy is also above-average in generating 8.3 yards per pass attempt.

On defense, Navy is elite against the run, plugging gaps and allowing only 88.0 yards per game. That is No. 7 in the country, and the Midshipmen have allowed only five rushing touchdowns all season. Navy is yielding only 3.2 yards per carry and, for a Notre Dame team that leans heavily on the run, that is a potential advantage for the Midshipmen.

How to make Navy vs. Notre Dame picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting a combined 43 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in over 60% of simulations. You can only see the model's CFB picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Notre Dame vs. Navy? And which side of the spread hits in over 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.